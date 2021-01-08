Ahmedabad: Youth held for ‘vandalising traffic police booth, assaulting cops’

Police booked the duo under Indian Penal Code sections 323 for causing hurt, 332 for causing hurt to public servant to deter them from duty, 186 for obstructing public servant, 427 for mischief, 504 for intentional insult in an FIR at Vadaj police station.

A 24-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly vandalising a traffic police booth and assaulting police officers in Nava Vadaj area of Ahmedabad on Wednesday after he was asked to pay Rs 1,000 as mask violation fine.

According to police, the accused, Miraj Trivedi, a resident of Chandkheda in Ahmedabad and his mother, Hetal Trivedi (46), were booked on Wednesday for allegedly vandalising ‘B’ Traffic police booth in Akhbarnagar area of Nava Vadaj in Ahmedabad.

Police said that the accused duo got infuriated after a policeman suggested that they can use Google Pay app to pay Rs 1,000 fine for not wearing mask.

“A car was intercepted outside B Traffic police booth in which two persons were travelling and the driver was not wearing a mask. When asked to pay Rs 1,000 fine for mask rule violation, the driver told us that he was going to hospital with his mother,” said Dharamvir Ratira, assistant head Constable of B Traffic PS in his complaint.

“He then made us speak to his father on phone where I told him that if his son doesn’t have Rs 1,000 cash then he can pay the fine through Google pay. On this, the driver and the woman got infuriated… They went inside the booth and started vandalising it. They also assaulted and hurled abuses at the police team,” the complaint added.

Police booked both Trivedi and Hetal under Indian Penal Code sections 323 for causing hurt, 332 for causing hurt to public servant to deter them from duty, 186 for obstructing public servant, 427 for mischief, 504 for intentional insult in an FIR at Vadaj police station.