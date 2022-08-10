Ahmedabad youth held for ‘challenging’ cops in videos

August 10, 2022 3:23:59 am
The Ahmedabad Police’s Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) arrested a 20-year-old youth from the city area for allegedly uploading videos showing liquor bottles on social media and “challenging the police”.
The accused, Mohammad Zaid Qureshi alias Zaidu, a resident of Jamalpur in old city, was apprehended by a DCB team after his videos surfaced on social media where he can be seen posing with beer and whisky bottles, and using “filmy dialogues” as superimposed audio on his video clips to allegedly “challenge the police”.
The videos Zaid posted on his Instagram handle were broadcasted by local TV news channels a week ago in the wake of the recent hooch tragedy.
“We have handed the accused to Danilimda PS in relation with the FIR filed against him,” informed the DCB official.
