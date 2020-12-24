Ahmedabad youth detained for posting obscene comments about women panel

It is feared that the amendment could have a chilling effect on free speech giving more power to the police and restricting freedom of the press.

The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell on Thursday detained a youth from Vadodara for allegedly posting obscene tweets about the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Twitter back in July after the commission took cognizance of one female stand-up comedian getting rape threats on Twitter and asked Vadodara police to arrest the offender.

According to police, Akash Jain, a resident of Lakshmidham society in Vadodara was detained on Thursday after an FIR was filed against him under section 67 of the Information Technology Act for obscenity at the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Police Station. The FIR happened after the NCW wrote to the then Director General of Police Shivanand Jha back on July 15 demanding action against the accused on Twitter, said the police.

As per the FIR, the accused person had tweeted obscenities tagging the NCW Twitter handle and NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma’s Twitter handle. According to police, Jain had taken offence when NCW took cognizance of rape threats issued to a female stand-up comedian allegedly by another Vadodara resident Shubham Mishra and instructed Gujarat Police to act on it. The Vadodara Police then on July 12 arrested Mishra for the alleged rape threats which he made in a video on Instagram. Jain in his Tweets had chided the NCW and used obscenities against the officials for taking action against Mishra claiming that male stand-up comedians have also used expletives in the past and NCW had failed to taken cognizance of it.

“The FIR has been lodged today and we have brought in the accused from his residence in Vadodara for questioning. He will be arrested soon,” said Amit Vasava, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell.

