Ahmedabad: Woman with 71% burns recovers from Covid-19

The 23-year-old patient was discharged on Tuesday. (Express photo) The 23-year-old patient was discharged on Tuesday. (Express photo)

An immunocompromised Covid-19 patient, who had sustained burns, recovered on Tuesday, when the state reported over 700 discharges.

The 23-year old woman, who was injured while cooking at home on May 9, was admitted to LG Hospital with 71 per cent burns. Her Covid-19 test was taken prior to operative procedure and the result turned out positive.

She was then shifted to SVP Hospital in Ahmedabad on May 11, said a press release from the hospital. The woman tested Covid-19 negative three weeks later.

Her relatives had to procure the skin graft for the treatment from Belgaum in Karnataka amid the lockdown.

During her two-and-a-half months-long treatment, she underwent two surgeries, 35 dressing changes, 14 blood transfusions and 40 albumin transfusions.

The press release issued by the hospital stated, “As per the data available, the survival rate of 71% burns matched to her age is only about 18- 20 %. As Covid-19 is a recent disease itself, its effects on various body systems are unclear and till date no definitive treatment is available. Lastly, burns are definitely an immunocompromised state and Covid-19 infection could prove to be disastrous in such patients.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.