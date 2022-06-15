Ahmedabad woman stabs husband to death in bid to save son from being thrashed, arrested

The police Tuesday arrested a 40-year-old woman for allegedly killing her husband in order to stop him from beating their son. The murder took place at a residential society in Chandlodia of Ahmedabad Monday, the police said.

The woman, identified as Deep Mala Yadav, a resident of the Jai Aditi society in Chandlodia, was arrested by a team from the Sola Police Station Tuesday after she allegedly stabbed to death her husband Vijay Singh Yadav (45).

According to the police, the murder took place around 9:30 pm Monday and Deep Mala allegedly used a kitchen knife to attack Vijay. The couple has three children — Hetvi (17), Ruchi (16) and Manjit (11) — and according to the police, all the three were present in the house at the time of murder.

According to the police, Vijay was a bus driver with the Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS) and was suspended for the past 20 days. Vijay’s elder brother Rajesh Singh Yadav, also a resident of Chandlodia, told the police that he received a call around 9:45 pm from one of the kids asking him to rush to their residence.

“After I reached their residence, I saw Vijay lying in a pool of blood. Hetvi told me that Vijay was suspended for the past 20 days and he was at home. Around 7 pm, Vijay told his wife and kids to sleep in the first floor room as he would watch TV all night and all the four went upstairs. Around 9:15 pm, Vijay arrived in their room and started shouting at them and complained that certain channels are not working. He accused his kids of shutting down the TV channels. Hearing this, their youngest child Manjit rushed to the ground floor to fix the TV when Vijay followed him and started thrashing him in a fit of rage. He then grabbed his arm and tried to twist it. Hearing the commotion, Deep Mala came downstairs and used a knife to attack Vijay,” said Rajesh.

“Vijay was taken to the Sola Civil Hospital where the doctors declared him dead. The accused had absconded after the murder but she was finally arrested Tuesday evening,” said a police officer.