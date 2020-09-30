Ahmedabad: Woman raped at Palanpur school

The medical test of the survivor has been conducted.

A 24-year-old man has been booked for allegedly raping a woman at a school campus in Palanpur city of Banaskantha district on Sunday after abducting her.

According to police, an FIR was lodged at Palanpur West police station on Monday wherein a 22-year-old woman alleged that she was abducted on knife-point by a man who lives in her neighbourhood on Sunday night.

“The woman lives adjacent to a private school which has been shut since lockdown. She has alleged that on Sunday night around 10 pm, she had gone to the bathroom when the accused man, who is her neighbour, approached her with a knife and then forcibly took her to the school campus adjacent to her house,” said an officer at Palanpur West police station in Banaskantha.

“She was raped by the accused who then fled. We have registered an offence under Indian Penal Code section 376 for rape and 363 for kidnapping. The medical test of the survivor has been conducted and we will soon arrest the accused,” the officer further said.

