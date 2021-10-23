Ahmedabad: Woman killed in ‘hit-and-run’ incident

A 60-year-old woman was allegedly mowed to death by a speeding four-wheeler in the Adalaj area of Gandhinagar on Thursday afternoon in a hit-and-run incident.

According to police, the victim Gajiben Thakor, a resident of Khantvas in Uvarsad village of Gandhinagar, was hit by a speeding white coloured Ertiga car outside her residence in Khantvas in Adalaj area of Gandhinagar around 12 pm on Thursday.

The driver of the car, Ranjitji Thakor, is on the run, police said.

“My aunt Gajiben was walking nearby her house when my neighbour Ranjitji Thakor who was driving his Ertiga car mowed her down at full speed. After he hit my aunt, other villagers tried to stop his car but Thakor fled away. Later, we took my aunt to Adalaj primary health care centre where a doctor declared her brought dead,” said Shailesh Thakor, the complainant in the case.