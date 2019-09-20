Ahmedabad: Woman jumps into pond with 3-month-old girl, both drown

A 21-year-old woman and her three-month-old baby allegedly drowned in a pond in Mehsana on Wednesday evening, in what police claims was a suicide by a mentally unstable victim.

The incident occurred around 4 pm on Wednesday in Berva village of Mehsana taluka in Mehsana district. The woman allegedly jumped into a pond along with her three-month-old baby girl. Witnesses who saw the woman jump in tried to save her, but in vain, police said.

The deceased woman has been identified as Aarti Rawal (21), a native of Berva village of Mehsana taluka.

“The woman had come to her native place from Saran in Bharuch three days ago. Eye-witnesses saw her sitting beside a pond in her village for quite some time and then jump into it,” a police officer of Mehsana police station said. “A search team retrieved her body on Thursday morning after initial attempts failed. It appears that the lady was not in a sound mental state.”