Toggle Menu
Ahmedabad: Woman jumps into pond with 3-month-old girl, both drownhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/ahmedabad/ahmedabad-woman-jumps-into-pond-with-3-month-old-girl-both-drown-6011849/

Ahmedabad: Woman jumps into pond with 3-month-old girl, both drown

The incident occurred around 4 pm on Wednesday in Berva village of Mehsana taluka in Mehsana district. The woman allegedly jumped into a pond along with her three-month-old baby girl. Witnesses who saw the woman jump in tried to save her, but in vain, police said.

kolkata building man fall, kolkata men fall from building, behala men death, behala men fall from building, kolkata news, indian express news
The deceased woman has been identified as Aarti Rawal (21), a native of Berva village of Mehsana taluka. (Representational)

A 21-year-old woman and her three-month-old baby allegedly drowned in a pond in Mehsana on Wednesday evening, in what police claims was a suicide by a mentally unstable victim.

The incident occurred around 4 pm on Wednesday in Berva village of Mehsana taluka in Mehsana district. The woman allegedly jumped into a pond along with her three-month-old baby girl. Witnesses who saw the woman jump in tried to save her, but in vain, police said.

The deceased woman has been identified as Aarti Rawal (21), a native of Berva village of Mehsana taluka.

“The woman had come to her native place from Saran in Bharuch three days ago. Eye-witnesses saw her sitting beside a pond in her village for quite some time and then jump into it,” a police officer of Mehsana police station said. “A search team retrieved her body on Thursday morning after initial attempts failed. It appears that the lady was not in a sound mental state.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android