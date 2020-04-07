Ahmedabad: Woman inspector suspended for participating in garba

A woman inspector of Bopal police station in Ahmedabad rural was suspended on Monday, after a video of her doing “garba dance performance” with a group of people, without maintaining social distancing, surfaced on social media.
According to police, inspector Anila Brahmbhatt of Bopal police station attended a local garba event at a residential society in Bopal of Ahmedabad rural on April 3 night with her police team. According to police, the police station also arranged for a folk singer to perform inside a residential society for the residents during the lockdown. Brahmbhatt was seen performing garba with her team and a few other residents without maintaining social distancing.
As the video went viral, Brahmbhatt was removed from the post of in-charge of Bopal PS and suspended from duty by RV Asari, superintendent of police, Ahmedabad rural.
“The police officer did not maintain social distancing during the event and it sends a wrong message to the society. Her intentions were noble but she went overboard with it,” said a senior police official of Ahmedabad rural.
