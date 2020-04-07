Ahmedabad: Woman inspector suspended for participating in garba

As the video went viral, Brahmbhatt was removed from the post of in-charge of Bopal PS and suspended from duty by RV Asari, superintendent of police, Ahmedabad rural. (Representational Image) As the video went viral, Brahmbhatt was removed from the post of in-charge of Bopal PS and suspended from duty by RV Asari, superintendent of police, Ahmedabad rural. (Representational Image)

A woman inspector of Bopal police station in Ahmedabad rural was suspended on Monday, after a video of her doing “garba dance performance” with a group of people, without maintaining social distancing, surfaced on social media.

According to police, inspector Anila Brahmbhatt of Bopal police station attended a local garba event at a residential society in Bopal of Ahmedabad rural on April 3 night with her police team. According to police, the police station also arranged for a folk singer to perform inside a residential society for the residents during the lockdown. Brahmbhatt was seen performing garba with her team and a few other residents without maintaining social distancing.

As the video went viral, Brahmbhatt was removed from the post of in-charge of Bopal PS and suspended from duty by RV Asari, superintendent of police, Ahmedabad rural.

“The police officer did not maintain social distancing during the event and it sends a wrong message to the society. Her intentions were noble but she went overboard with it,” said a senior police official of Ahmedabad rural.

