Ahmedabad: Woman inspector held for ‘conspiring to extort’ money from businessmen

Police added that, as of now, Pathan has been booked for criminal conspiracy in the earlier FIR lodged against the four accused.

A woman police inspector was arrested on Thursday for allegedly conspiring with the four accused who “honey-trapped” city-based businessmen and later extorted money from them.

According to police, Geetha Pathan, PI, who was the former incharge of Mahila Police Station (East), was arrested by Ahmedabad Police Detection of Crime Branch after a three month long investigation was conducted against her.

The four accused, Radhika alias Unnati Modi, Jitendra Modi, Jinal alias Jahanvi, and Bipin Upadhyay, had allegedly framed a 45-year-old businessman in a fake rape case in September last year, police added.

“It turned out in the investigation that the accused group used to make fake IDs on Facebook and sent friend requests to big businessmen in the city. Later, after online friends, two women of the four member group, used to call the victims to either a hotel room or a secluded spot in a vehicle and later threaten them with rape and POCSO charges. The accused used to bring the victims to Mahila Police Station (East) in Shahibaug,” said a senior police officer of Ahmedabad DCB.

Police said that their probe turned towards PI Geeta Pathan after it was found that a number of FIRs have been registered at the Mahila Police Station (East) with similar victims’ names and circumstances.

“After it was found that many of these FIRs were settled by payment of money by the victims, we started investigating the role of police personnel of the Mahila Police Station (East) and found that PI Geeta Pathan was part of the racket. She revealed that she used to give orders to her subordinate staff at the police station to lodge FIRs at the behest of the complaints of the accused group,” the officer added.

“She then used to call the businessmen at the police station and threaten them of dire consequences from the FIR lodged against them and pressure them to pay money for settlement. It has come to light that the accused group had managed to extort Rs 26.5 lakh from various people,” the officer further said.

Police added that, as of now, Pathan has been booked for criminal conspiracy in the earlier FIR lodged against the four accused.