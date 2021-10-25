Ahmedabad: Woman, friend stabbed by stalker outside mall

A 24-year-old woman and her friend were allegedly repeatedly stabbed outside a shopping mall in the Naranpura area of Ahmedabad by a stalker, the police have said.

The victims have been identified as Mauli Vaishnav, a resident of the Ellisbridge area in Ahmedabad who worked in a private company, and her friend Harshil Shah. The accused, identified as Ankit Prajapati (24), is the woman’s neighbour, said the police. He is absconding now.

“The victim has told us that the accused Ankit Prajapati was her school friend but due to his anger issues, she stopped talking to him three years ago. On Saturday night around 7 pm, as the victim was on her way to Himalayan Mall with two of her office colleagues, her scooty was intercepted by the accused on a bike outside Reliance Mall in the Naranpura area. The accused questioned the victim for going out with her male colleagues and stabbed the woman five times on her stomach and chest while the male victim also received two wounds as he tried to intervene. Both the victims were taken to the emergency section of SVP Hospital for treatment under critical conditions,” said a senior police officer at the Naranpura police station.

The police have booked the accused under IPC 323 for causing hurt, 326 for causing hurt by dangerous weapon, 294b for obscenity and 506 for criminal intimidation.