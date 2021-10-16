Ahmedabad: Woman, friend held for husband’s murder

The Ahmedabad Police’s Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) arrested two people for allegedly killing a 40-year-old man with sleeping pills and then passing off his death due to heart attack.

According to police, Bipin Patel, a resident of Mangal Jyot society in Ahmedabad’s Ramol, was declared brought dead at the LG Hospital on August 20. They said Bipin’s wife Deepti (35) had claimed that her husband had had a massive heart attack at home, following which he was rushed to the hospital. However, police said that it was Deepti, who with the help of her friend Saurabh Suthar, had killed Bipin.

“After the victim was brought to LG Hospital, his body was cremated by his wife. The police got suspicious that it is a case of murder and an investigation was launched. Probe revealed that Deepti and her neighbour Saurabh were in a relationship since 2018 and six months ago, Deepti’s husband Bipin found out about the affair and threatened the two. The accused then made a plan to remove Bipin from their path and Suthar contacted a colleague of his, whose wife is a nurse.

“Suthar claimed that he is having difficulty sleeping and asked for sleeping pills… On August 19, Deepti added four sleeping pills in milk and gave it to her husband, who then fell asleep. Around 1:30 am, Saurabh came to the house and the accused first made the victim wear a face mask and then pasted cello tape over it. The accused then closed the nostrils of the victim, due to which he died. Saurabh left the house, and Deepti in the morning hours took the victim to LG Hospital claiming a heart attack,” said a police official.