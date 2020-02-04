Ahmedabad: Woman duped of Rs 17L by ‘impostor’ on match-making site

In September 2019, he said he was posted in Saudi Arabia. He convinced me that he would marry me once he is back in India and said there was an attack on the UN embassy in Saudi Arabia and a few officers died whose family received compensation,” the woman said in her complaint. (Representational Image) In September 2019, he said he was posted in Saudi Arabia. He convinced me that he would marry me once he is back in India and said there was an attack on the UN embassy in Saudi Arabia and a few officers died whose family received compensation,” the woman said in her complaint. (Representational Image)

A city-based woman was duped of Rs 17 lakh by an imposter on a popular match-making website who claimed himself to be army medical officer posted with United Nations peace keeping force at Saudi Arabia.

According to complaint filed by the 39-year-old victim, who works with a city-based pharma firm, she was first contacted by the accused imposter in July 2019 through a popular match-making website where he introduced himself as Dr Himesh Parikh.

“I was contacted by a person on Jeevansathi.com who referred to himself as Dr Himesh Parekh, a native of Rajkot, who was an Indian Army medical officer posted with UN in Kenya in Africa. We spoke for a while and he expressed desire to marry me. In September 2019, he said he was posted in Saudi Arabia. He convinced me that he would marry me once he is back in India and said there was an attack on the UN embassy in Saudi Arabia and a few officers died whose family received compensation. He told me that he, along with others, was protesting at the UN embassy demanding a compensation of USD 2.4 million each…,” the woman said in her complaint.

“He later informed me that he received the cheque of $2.4 million and had added me as the beneficiary. He said he was sending a courier with the cheque and a gift parcel… On January 4 this year, I received a call from someone stating that my parcel has reached the airport in Delhi and if I were to receive it, I must pay a certain amount for clearance charge, anti terrorist certificate, NoC, RBI certificate, income tax certificate among other fake sub-heads to the tune of Rs 17.28 lakh. Trusting Parekh, I deposited it in different bank accounts,” she added.

