Ahmedabad: Woman dies; husband, four others booked for abetment to suicide

Police on Tuesday booked a case of abetment to suicide and dowry prohibition Act against five persons of a family after a 20-year-old woman in Ahmedabad allegedly died by suicide on Febraury 27 in Ramol area.

According to police, the victim was identified as Annapurna Singh alias Leeladevi, whose body was found at her rented residence in a society in Muktanand park area in Ramol of Ahmedabad on February 27 afternoon.

An FIR was filed against Ramkumar Singh Badhik, husband of Annapura, Umadevi and Chhabiladevi, sisters of Ramkumar, Jagdish Singh, husband of Uma and Suraj Singh, husband of Chhabiladevi under IPC sections 306 for abetment to suicide and sections of the dowry prohibition Act at Ramol police station.

While all the five accused and the victim used to live in Ramol of Ahmedabad, they are natives of Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

According to complainant, Vedpal Singh, brother of Annapurna Singh, her in-laws had been torturing her for a motorcycle and Rs 30,000 as dowry for the past one year.

“My sister was married to Ramkumar Singh in our native village Lakshmanpur in Shahjahanpur on May 20, 2020. One month after the marriage, Ramkumar started harassing my sister asking for a motorcycle and Rs 30,000 as dowry. He had claimed that his family had spent Rs 30,000 in marriage and he wanted a reimbursement in the form of dowry from my sister. On October 6, 2020, my sister had approached the local Banda police station in Shahjahanpur alleging dowry harassment after which a compromise was reached in the presence of former village pradhan and police officials wherein Ram Kumar signed an affidavit stating that he will not harass his wife anymore for dowry,” said Vedpal Singh.

“After that my sister, Ram Kumar and his two sisters and their husbands moved to Ahmedabad to look for work and they took rooms on rent in the same building. However, the harassment of my sister continued even in Ahmedabad and on February 27, she ended her life,” he said.

Police said that an investigation has been launched in the case, however, the accused have not been held yet.