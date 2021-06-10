Ahmedabad: Woman cop held for ‘helping gang to honey-trap’ businessmen

As per police, both Pathan and Khant received cuts from the accused gang after deals were made with the businessmen.

The Ahmedabad Police Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) arrested a woman head constable attached with mahila police station (East) of Ahmedabad city police for allegedly assisting a gang involved in “honey trapping” city businessmen and later threatening them with fake rape FIRs.

According to police, head constable Sharda Khant was arrested on Tuesday night and booked under criminal conspiracy for her involvement in calling up the businessmen wrongly framed under rape charges and threatening them with dire consequences.

On May 13 this year, the Ahmedabad DCB had arrested woman police inspector Geeta Pathan of Mahila Police Station (east) in the same case, and according to police, it was at the behest of Pathan that the fake FIRs were filed at her police station. As per police, both Pathan and Khant received cuts from the accused gang after deals were made with the businessmen.

Before arresting Pathan and Khant, police had also arrested Radhika alias Unnati Rajput (19), Jitendra Modi (58), Jinal alias Jahanvi (19), Bipin Upadhyay (48) and Amarben Solanki (34) in March this year in a case of allegedly framing a 45-year-old businessman in a fake rape case in September 2020 to blackmail him.

“On February 3 this year, a complainant approached the assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of Mahila Crime Branch stating that a group approached him through Facebook with a fake ID and later extorted money with fake charges of rape and POCSO Act. After investigation, on March 21, we held four accused and it turned out that many FIRs of rape were identical at the Mahila PS East and were settled by payment of money by the victims,” said an officer of Ahmedabad DCB.

“After thorough interrogation of the victim businessmen, the accused group and detailed technical analysis of the phone details and probe of police staff at the police station, we found the role of PI Geeta Pathan and HC Sharda Khant in the racket. After arresting Pathan, we also held one Amarben Solanki, who acted as a mediator between the gang, police and the victims. Today, Khant has been held,” the officer said.