Body ‘half-stuffed’ in trolley bag: Police detain Gujarat man for killing his aunt

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The Ahmedabad City Police on Monday apprehended a man in his twenties for allegedly murdering his aunt over a monetary dispute, an officer said.
The detention of the man came hours after the police discovered the partially decomposed body of 63-year-old Lakshmi Timothy Dabhi, which was half stuffed into a trolley bag, inside her flat in Khokhara area of Ahmedabad.
At 7:53 am on October 19, the police control room received a call from a resident at Jeevan Raksha society in Khokhara, complaining of a foul smell coming from a locked house in the society. A police team reached the spot and found the partially decomposed body of Dabhi, in an open trolley bag.
Inspector BP Savaliya told The Indian Express that Dabhi was allegedly murdered on October 15 and the killer had tried to stuff the body into the bag for almost 12 hours, but he failed.
Subsequently, the killer allegedly left the body in the open trolley bag and locked the house before leaving.
According to the postmortem report, eight stab wounds in her stomach caused by a pair of scissors led to the woman’s death, Inspector Savaliya said.
The police filed an FIR booking an unknown person for the murder based on a complaint filed by Jaswant Chhagan Makwana, the brother of the deceased.
The officer said that the murder took place on the night of October 15 and that the suspect detained by them had returned to the location on October 16 afternoon, police said, citing eyewitnesses.
The suspect, said Savaliya, is a relative of the deceased, and the motive primarily appeared to be a monetary dispute.
Further investigation remains underway.