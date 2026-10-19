Body ‘half-stuffed’ in trolley bag: Police detain Gujarat man for killing his aunt

The Ahmedabad City Police on Monday apprehended a man in his twenties for allegedly murdering his aunt over a monetary dispute, an officer said.

The detention of the man came hours after the police discovered the partially decomposed body of 63-year-old Lakshmi Timothy Dabhi, which was half stuffed into a trolley bag, inside her flat in Khokhara area of Ahmedabad.

At 7:53 am on October 19, the police control room received a call from a resident at Jeevan Raksha society in Khokhara, complaining of a foul smell coming from a locked house in the society. A police team reached the spot and found the partially decomposed body of Dabhi, in an open trolley bag.