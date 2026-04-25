Ahmedabad woman arrested after spiked drink kills 81-year-old in calculated robbery

Lata Chauhan after she was nabbed by the Crime Branch of the Ahmedabad city police. (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement)

The Crime Branch of the Ahmedabad city police on Saturday said they have apprehended a 55-year-old woman, who allegedly drugged two elderly victims in the city to rob Rs 4,000. Meanwhile, one of the two elderly victims she drugged lost his life.

The Crime Branch said the suspect, Lata alias Gulab alias Lakdi Chauhan, allegedly carried out a series of thefts targeting senior citizens.

Speaking about the modus operandi of the suspect, the police mentioned in a statement, “In this incident, where the FIR has been filed at Dariyapur police station, the accused served the victims Lassi spiked with a potent pharmacological sedative. Once the victims, Abdul Ismail Sipai (81) and his spouse, were rendered unconscious, the suspect looted the premises. Due to the high dosage of the substance used, Abdul Sipai suffered severe physiological complications and succumbed during medical treatment.”