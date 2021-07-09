Ahmedabad: Woman, aide held for faking husband’s death for insurance

Police on Thursday arrested Nandaben and an accomplice Dr Harikrishna Soni, a resident of Judges Bungalow Road in Bodakdev of Ahmedabad.

The Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) of the Ahmedabad Police on Thursday arrested a woman and her accomplice for allegedly forging a death certificate of her husband who is alive, without his knowledge, to gain insurance compensation of Rs 18.5 lakh.

According to police, the accused Nandaben Marathi, a resident of Kathwada in Ahmedabad, was arrested for allegedly making the death certificate of her husband Nimesh Marathi (48) by declaring him dead on March 6, 2019.

Recently, her husband, who is currently unemployed, got to know about it and filed a complaint against his wife and unknown accomplices at DCB police station in Ahmedabad.

“I am a native of Madhya Pradesh, married to Nanda for 20 years and we have two daughters, both married. Around 15 years ago, I had taken multiple life insurance policies in my name. In 2018, my wife told me that since I am unemployed, I must go back to my native village and she would move in with our daughter so that we don’t have to pay house rent in Ahmedabad,” said Nimesh Marathi in his complaint.

“I went to my village and stay-ed there for six months. When I returned to Ahmedabad, my wife refused to let me in to my daughter’s house. I started living on the roadside and in 2019, I got to know that my wife had declared me dead to claim insurance. When I enquired, I found out that my death certificate was made dated March 6, 2019,” he added.

Police on Thursday arrested Nandaben and an accomplice Dr Harikrishna Soni, a resident of Judges Bungalow Road in Bodakdev of Ahmedabad.

“A probe revealed that Nand-aben approached Dr Harikrishna Soni to make a death certificate for her husband. The duo took Rs 18.5 lakh from two insurance policies of Birla Sunlife and Future India insurance companies. Further investigation is on,” said an officer of Ahmedabad DCB.

Both the accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 420 for fraud, 406 for criminal breach of trust, 465 for forgery, 468 for forgery for purpose of cheating and 120b for criminal conspiracy.