Ahmedabad: Wife of Jnanpith award winner Chaudhary dies of Covid-19

Jnanpith award winner and noted literary figure Raghuveer Chaudhary lost his wife, Paruben Chaudhary, to Covid-19 infection on Tuesday. She was 78.

A homemaker, Paruben is survived by her husband, a son, two daughters and their families.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Raghuveer Chaudhary (82) said that Paruben was admitted to Apollo Hospital last week after her health deteriorated following urinary tract infection and other complications.

“She was admitted on Wednesday. She tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. She was under emergency treatment and doctors had once done dialysis as well. However, she passed away today morning,” said Chaudhary.

“Her last rites were performed at the crematorium near VS Hospital… We are getting condolence messages from everywhere. Due to the current situation, we are not holding any function. After a month or so, we may organise a prayer meeting in her memory,” added Chaudhary.

Chaudhary recollected their last tour to Uttar Kashi and said, “She was very loving.”

