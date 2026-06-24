Years later, Ahmedabad police probe ties missing wife to Rath Yatra murder

For nearly nine years, two files gathered dust in separate police stations in Ahmedabad. One was a missing person’s report filed at the Kalupur police station by a worried husband who claimed his wife had vanished without explanation during the night. The other was a general diary entry recording an accidental death at the Riverfront West police station. It was only when the Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch began investigating cold cases a few weeks ago that the connection between the cases came to light.
On Tuesday, the Ahmedabad police arrested tailor Minesh Solanki, 32, on charges of murdering his 22-year-old wife, Komal—almost nine years after he reported her missing.
Kalupur residents Minesh and Komal got married in 2017 after a nearly three-year relationship. But their marriage was marked by frequent domestic disputes, the police said, adding that Minesh soon began plotting his wife’s murder.
According to the police, the Rath Yatra festival was scheduled to be celebrated in Ahmedabad on June 25, 2017. Minesh allegedly decided to use the celebrations—thousands gathered on the streets to participate in the festivities—as a cover. He spent the entire day with Komal. That evening, he allegedly led her to the Sabarmati Riverfront, struck up a conversation with her, and hurled her into the river.
The next day, Minesh reported Komal missing at Kalupur police station. Earlier in the morning, the Riverfront West police had recovered an unidentified woman’s body—but the connection between the two went unnoticed.
According to the Crime Branch, the breakthrough in Komal’s case came after officers received specific intelligence suggesting that her death, long treated as an accident, may have been a homicide.
Nobody claimed Komal’s body, and it was disposed of as per protocol, the police said.
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Police Inspector A P Jebaliya, who led the probe, said investigators are still trying to determine why Komal’s body went unclaimed. “That continues to remain an unanswered question. It is likely there was a communication gap, because when Minesh approached the Kalupur station, her body had already been recovered at Riverfront hours ago…,” he added.
“Komal’s family never approached the police looking for her. Possibly, Minesh made use of this gap by misleading the police,” he added.
Minesh has a prior criminal record. Police records show he was booked for cheating and criminal breach of trust at Vadodara’s Makarpura police station in 2019, for violating the Gujarat Prohibition Act at Dariyapur police station in 2022, and in another Prohibition Act case at Gambhoi police station in 2025.
Three years after Komal’s death, Minesh remarried. His second wife had two children from a previous marriage. Together, the couple now have a daughter and are expecting another child.
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His custody will now be transferred to the Riverfront West police station.
Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues.
Expertise:
Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including:
Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground.
Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure.
Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case).
Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions.
Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More