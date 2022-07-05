Ahmedabad: Wife, friend held for ‘killing her husband in staged road accident’

The Ahmedabad Police’s Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) on Monday arrested a woman and her friend in Ahmedabad, for allegedly killing her husband by staging a road accident through contract killing in June.

According to police, the victim Shailesh Prajapati (43), a resident of Galaxy Coral society in Vastral, was mowed to death on the morning of June 24 around 6 am when a speeding white pick up truck hit him from behind near RAF camp on Vastral road while he was out for his morning walk.

Two weeks after the accidental death, a DCB team arrested Sharda Prajapati alias Swati (40), wife of the deceased Prajapati and Swati’s friend Nitin Prajapati (46), also a resident of Vastral, for the murder of Shailesh.

According to police, Sharda and Nitin had paid Rs 10 lakh to a person named Yasin alias Kanio, a resident of Gomtipur, to murder Shailesh by staging a road accident.

“After the victim was mowed to death, an FIR was lodged against unknown person for causing death due to negligence (IPC 304A) at I Traffic police station. However, a few videos emerged on social media which showed the pickup truck suspiciously speeding towards the roadside to hit the victim after which the probe was given to DCB. Investigation revealed that Sharda and Nitin were in a relationship for the past two and a half years and they considered Shailesh as an obstacle,” said a senior official of Ahmedabad DCB.

“Sharda paid Rs 10 lakh to a man named Yasin and gave him photos of her husband. She also told Yasin about the morning walk scheduled of Shailesh and as per plan, on June 24 morning, Yasin allegedly drove a pick up truck over Shailesh and fled away. We are looking for Yasin and two more accused may also be involved with him. As of now, Sharda and Nitin have been booked for murder and arrested,” the official added.