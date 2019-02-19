Ahmedabad: Wife among 4 held for jawan’s murder

More than two weeks after an Armyman was found dead, the Sabarkantha police arrested four persons, including his wife, her sister-in-law, her sister and another man on charges of murdering him.

The district police said that the accused persons had first made the victim, Somabhai Chauhan, drink alcohol that was spiked with some drugs. After Chauhan fell unconscious, he was mowed down by a vehicle at least thrice to make his death look like an accident, police said, adding that the incident took place on February 1.

Police said that Chauhan, a resident of Balasinor in Mahisagar district, was found dead on the road near Vadali in Sabarkantha district. Police investigation found that Chauhan was persuaded to visit Ambaji along with his wife Kamla, her sister-in-law Savita and her younger sister Kailash and driver Natubhai Pagi.

Police said that on the way, they made Chauhan drink alcohol laced with drugs.

When he became unconscious, Chauhan was thrown on the road and the driver of the car Pagi allegedly ran over him multiple times, police added.

“Prima facie, it seems that Chauhan and his wife had some issues between them. We are probing the allegations of extramarital affair, which led to the murder,” said a senior police officer.

He added that Chauhan had come home for a month’s holiday.