Jazz night, flea market, plays and more: here’s what’s happening in Ahmedabad this week

From a discussion on how data can be used, to a screening of Achal Mishra’s film “Dhuin”, here’s what’s in store for Ahmedabad this week!

Event name: An Evening at Bucky – Jazz Night with Meera Desai Quartet

About the Event: Singer-songwriter Meera Desai, born and raised in New York and currently based in Ahmedabad, will perform alongside her quartet, with Raag Sethi on the bass, Harmish Joshi on the saxophone, Jyotirmay Menon on the drums.

Venue: Bucky Gallery, near Parimal Garden, Ahmedabad

How to Attend: Book your tickets here

Date and Time: Friday September 9, 9 -10 pm

Event name: Ahmedabad Bazar

About the event: The first ever sustainable vintage flea market in the city, to encourage ‘pre-owned’ shopping. It includes clothes, footwear, toys, and antiques, along with planting workshops, a sewing setup, music performances, and food stalls. There is also an option to donate old clothes and take new ones.

Venue: Vertu- The lounge, 5th Floor Silver Radiance One, Zydus Hospital Road, Thaltej

Organisers: India Recycles

How to attend: Open to all

Date and time: September 3 (Saturday)- September 4 (Sunday), 11:00 am to 10:00 pm

Event name: From Data To Insights: Using Numbers To Tell Stories About India and Indians

About the Event: Hemant Mehta, former Managing Director, Insights Division, and Chief Strategy Officer for South Asia, KANTAR will be in conversation with Professor Ravi Miglani, Professor of Practice of Management Director at Ahmedabad University to understand how to look deeper into data, and dissect it to find stories about India.

Venue/Registration: Via Zoom; for registration, click here

Organiser: Ahmedabad University

Date and Time: Saturday September 3, 4 pm to 5:30 pm.

Event name: Hindi play- “Jaayaz Hatyare”

About the event: A Hindi adaptation of Albert Camus’ French play “The Just Assassins”, “Jaayaz Hatyare” is a philosophical drama by Suresh Bhardwaj and Deepa Sahi. Directed by Vishal Chauhan, it depicts the time when India was under British rule. The story is about five freedom fighters who kill a governor to pave the way for independence. The play raises the question if one would would like to live in a country whose history of independence is written by an assassin.

Venue: Prayogshala, Navrangpura

Organiser: Indie Productions

How to attend: Book here or contact: 7405382500 or 9033456671

Date and time: September 3 (Saturday), 9:30 pm

Event name: Screening of Hindi film “Dhuin”

About the event: A 2022 film by Achal Mishra, “Dhuin” is the story of Pankaj, a small-town theatre actor with dreams of making it big in Mumbai. However, he has obligations to his family, which is under a deep financial strain post the lockdown, and is forced to weigh his dreams and make a choice.

Venue: French Gallery, Alliance Française Ahmedabad

Organiser: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Ambawadi

How to attend: Free entry

Date and time: September 3 (Saturday) and September 4 (Sunday), 11:30 am

Event name: ANUBHAV- art exhibition

About the event: An exhibition of recent artwork by Govind Vishwas, the founder of Foundation of Art and Culture. The exhibition will be inaugurated by Hiren Patel, the founder of Hiren Patel Architects, whose recent project included designing the ITC Narmada Hotel.

Venue: Hutheesing Center, Kasturbhai lalbhai Campus, Navrangpura

Organisers: Hutheesing Center and IMA Foundation

How to attend: Free entry

Date and time: September 8 (Thursday), 5:30 pm

Event name: A Perspective of Modern Indian Architecture: Glimpses into the book, ‘Architecture and Independence’

About the event: Talk on and book release of ‘Architecture and Independence: The Search for Identity, India 1880 to 1980’ by Madhavi & Miki Desai. The book examines the development of architecture in India in the context of the political struggle for and attainment of Independence. It takes a critical look at ordinary buildings as well as architectural monuments, as the architects struggled to search for an appropriate identity in pre-and post-colonial times. It also focuses on architecture as a cultural phenomenon. The book covers more than 100 years of history, and depicts the extraordinarily rich architectural heritage as well as the increasing independence of spirit that Indian architects began to show.

Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Ambawadi

Organiser: Arthshila Ahmedabad

How to attend: Open to all

Date and time: September 3 (Saturday), 6:30 pm

Event name: Hindi play “Yuyutsu”

About the event: Written and directed by Harsh Shodhan, “Yuyutsu” is a socio-cultural modern satire on patriarchy, which in the play is smashed to death. The play also depicts the meeting of mythology and reality.

Venue: Prayogshala, Navrangpura

Organisers: Machaan

How to attend: Book here

Date and time: September 4 (Sunday), 9:00 pm