Ahmedabad: VS Hospital draft budget projects declining income

The expected revenue income from VSH in the draft budget proposal has decreased, pegging it at Rs 3.33 crore for FY 2020-21. (File photo) The expected revenue income from VSH in the draft budget proposal has decreased, pegging it at Rs 3.33 crore for FY 2020-21. (File photo)

In the draft budget for 2020-21 presented by the medical superintendent of VS Hospital to its board of management, run by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), on Monday, an estimated expenditure of Rs 200.61 crore has been proposed.

In last year’s budget, an allocation of Rs 172.70 crore was sought, of which Rs 5.27 crore was expected to be provided for from the revenue earned by the hospital. Another Rs 2 crore was to be contributed to as state government grant and the remaining Rs 165.42 crore was to be provided by the AMC. Three weeks later, the AMC in its final budget for Sheth Vadilal Sarabhai General Hospital and Sheth Chinai Prasuti Gruh (VS Hospital) allocated Rs 231 crore for running the 500-bed facility.

The expected revenue income from VSH in the draft budget proposal has decreased, pegging it at Rs 3.33 crore for FY 2020-21. The draft proposal has instead relied more on the urban local body for its financial expenditure and has sought Rs 195.28 crore grant from AMC. The Rajya Sabha grant of Rs 2 crore continues to be constant compared to last year.

The reduced estimated income from the hospital itself can be attributed to the declining patient flow in the facility.

The status of the nearly 80-year old buildings has been a bone of contention in the Gujarat HC, with the petitioners – donor trustees of the VS Hospital, Brijesh and Rupa Chinai – submitting that AMC plans to demolish the charitable hospital’s building.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App