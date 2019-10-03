Ahmedabad: VS Hospital donors appeal to PM to ‘let charitable hospitals live’

The donor families and trustees of the Chinai Maternity and Vadilal Sarabhai General Hospitals (popularly known as VS Hospital) on Wednesday made an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, seeking to protect the interest of the charitable hospital.

The donor families, who are also on the board of the management of the hospital which provides free treatment to the poor, appealed to the leaders to uphold the legacy of the Mahatma as well as Sardar Patel who helped set up the hospital, and ensure that charitable hospitals are not neglected at the cost of setting up paid healthcare facilities.

The 88-year-old charitable VS Hospital, established in 1931, was shrunk from a 1155-bed hospital to 500 beds last December, after the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation started a new hospital. Despite vehement opposition from the donor families, the 655 beds were shifted to the new SVP Hospital which PM Modi inaugurated in January this year.

VS hospital had been built in 1931 on land provided by the Ahmedabad burrough municipality whose mayor at the time was Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, with a donation of Rs 1.20 lakh from Sheth Choonilal Nagindas Chinai and Sheth Jesingbhai Bhogilal Nagindas Chinai and Rs four lakh from Sheth Vadilal Sarabhai.

As Prime Minister Modi was in the city paying his respects on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, VS hospital trustees Rupa Chinai, Brijesh Chinai, Jay Sheth and Dr Nishith Shah issued a press release appealing, “As the nation celebrates the memory of Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth centenary, we the trustees of Chinai Maternity and Sarabhai General Hospitals, Ahmedabad, representing the donor families, appeal to the Prime Minister of India, the Chief Minister of Gujarat, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and the citizens of Ahmedabad: Let the living legacy of Gandhi and Patel live.”

The release added, “Inspired by Gandhiji’s vision of trusteeship and Daridra Narayan – service to the poorest is true worship of the Almighty – Sardar Patel in 1930 gave this vision to the better-off families of Ahmedabad. The creation of the Chinai Maternity and Sarabhai General Hospitals was a fulfillment of that vision. During 85 years of ‘glorious service’ these institutions have flourished and brimmed over with patients. It provided a unique model of partnership between citizens and government that has worked and is worthy of emulation by the rest of the country.”

Since the SVP Hospital was set up, several superspeciality facilities were shifted there from VS Hospital. One of the glaring differences between the two hospitals is the OPD charges, as was reported by this paper. VS Hospital was treating out patients free of cost.

“No country can advance and prosper without the strong foundations of public health and education. This was the wisdom and legacy of Gandhi and Patel. Please let our public charitable hospitals live,” the press release added.

The press release said, “Despite the Ayushman Bharat insurance scheme initiated by the PM, poor patients continue to fall within the cracks of the health system. There is an urgent need for them to access quality and free health services. The government has a responsibility to provide them free health care through the public health system and the city of Ahmedabad needs more beds within its public hospitals.”