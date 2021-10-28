Ahmedabad: Dr Vikram Sarabhai statue vandalised, miscreants take off with table, book, pen

Unknown persons took off with the table, a book and a pen attached with an iconic bronze statue of Dr Vikram Sarabhai, Indian physicist, installed at the popular tourist site Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad city, which was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi two years ago.

According to the police, the bronze statue of Dr Sarabhai sitting on a desk and writing in a notebook on a table, was vandalised by unknown miscreants between 11 pm on October 26 to 11 am on October 27. An FIR under Indian Penal Code Section 379 for theft against unknown persons was lodged at Sabarmati Riverfront West Police Station. The statue was made by Ahmedabad-based artist Dhruv Shilpi and unveiled by PM Modi on January 17, 2019 at the Sabarmati Riverfront. The statue has been installed by the Riverfront Development Private Limited.

“On Wednesday morning, at around 11 am, while I was patrolling the riverfront road, I noticed that the statue of Dr Vikram Sarabhai which has been installed at the Chidambaram house corner road, has its bronze table, bronze book and bronze pen missing. Unknown miscreants had pulled the table’s legs attached to the floor by force. The items were intact till 11 pm on Tuesday night,” said Prem Singh Chauhan, supervisor, Panther security, which has been outsourced by Riverfront Development Private Limited, in his complaint to the police.

Speaking to The Indian Express, a senior police official with Sabarmati Riverfront West said, “We are checking CCTV footage for further leads and entry and exit of vehicles at the given road stretch during a particular time duration as the bronze table was heavy to carry on foot. The entire value of the table, pen and book made of bronze material is around Rs 3 lakh as per a bill shown by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.”

Dr Sarabhai is known as the Father of the Indian Space programme, and is also the founder of Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) and ISRO’s Space Application Centre.

Remarking on the theft, Kartikeya Sarabhai, son of late Dr Vikram Sarabhai, said, “This is not a corner of a society, this is prime location… the statue was of Vikrambhai sitting at a desk. They’ve cut the desk and taken it away. Let’s see what can be done.”