Ahmedabad: Vigilante mob ‘assaults’ duo carrying cattle, 10 detained

At least 10 persons were detained in Ahmedabad on Friday after a vigilante mob intercepted a truck carrying cattle with valid permits ahead of Bakri Eid, near Vaishnodevi Circle in the city, and allegedly assaulted the driver and cleaner.

According to police, the incident occurred on the Sardar Patel Ring Road route from Vaishnodevi Circle to Bopal on Friday evening. Yunus and Rafiq were driving a truck with livestock for ritual slaughter, ahead of Bakri Eid on Saturday, with valid permits and documentation when a mob of several dozen persons on bikes and cars intercepted the truck and started assaulting the duo, police said. The victims were assaulted with sharp-edged weapons after which they were admitted to Sola Civil Hospital. Following the incident, the victim duo submitted a complaint to the police.

The same evening, Congress MLA Imran Khedawala visited the hospital to meet the victims and spoke to senior police officials.

“The victims were carrying animals with valid permits and yet, they were brutally assaulted by the mob. Such incidents can disrupt the communal harmony of Gujarat. I spoke to Ahmedabad city police commissioner Ashish Bhatia and Gujarat Director General of Police Shivanand Jha, seeking strict police action in the matter,” Khedawala told The Indian Express.

Later in the evening, Bhatia took charge as the Gujarat DGP after Jha retired from the post.

“We have identified 10 persons from the mob and detained them. They call themselves the ‘Maldhari group’ and more members involved in the assault are being identified. We have booked a case and charged them under IPC section 326 for causing grievous hurt with dangerous weapons and sections of rioting,” said JP Jadeja, incharge officer at Sola High Court police station.

