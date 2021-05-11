Ahmedabad: Video of man cutting cakes with sword at party emerges, 2 held for flouting Covid norms

The party, police said, was held on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday on an open ground inside Lal Krishna Apartments residential society in Nikol area of Ahmedabad.

Two person have been arrested after a video emerged of a 19-year-old man purportedly cutting cakes with a sword at a midnight birthday party with other attendees seen flouting the mask or social distancing norms, police said Tuesday.

The party, police said, was held on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday on an open ground inside Lal Krishna Apartments residential society in Nikol area of Ahmedabad. In the purported video, which emerged Tuesday, the main accused, Nilesh Datani, was seen holding a sword while cutting several cakes on his 19th birthday. The video also shows several other men around the cakes, none of them wearing masks or maintaining social distancing, police added.

Another “Happy Birthday with sword” video during pandemic surfaces from Ahmedabad. Police arrest the 19-year-old host celebrating his birthday along with his friends for breaking night curfew and no mask or social distancing @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/ie96oCE6at — Vaibhav (@Vaibhav_Rptr) May 11, 2021

“After the video emerged on social media, an investigation was launched and it was found that the Datani had thrown a party for his friends Tuesday around 12 am. Datani is also seen cutting several cakes with a sword. A case was lodged in the matter and two persons, Datani and an accomplice Mahesh Patni, have been arrested under IPC sections 188 for disobedience to order given by public servant and 269 for negligent act likely to cause infection of a disease along with sections of Disaster Management Act. We have also seized the sword,” an official of Nikol police station said.