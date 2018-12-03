Ahmedabad: VHP tells MLAs to back Ram Temple law, attacks judiciary

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Sunday announced to hold a “huge gathering” of people from across the state on December 9 at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad in support of a legislation for construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya, and called upon all MLAs, irrespective of their political affiliations, “to stand united in support of the legislation in Parliament”.

Advertising

“All MLAs irrespective of any party will give his consent for the Ram Temple. Who will not is not a Ram Bhakt,” VHP Uttar Gujarat Prant Mantri Ashvinbhai Patel told people at the outfit’s ‘Virat Dharmasabha’ at Kudasan in Gandhinagar.

VHP leader Gopal Bhatt said, “We do not trust the judiciary. The judges have time to give judgment in the Sabarimala temple, can hear case for who will be the Karnataka Chief Minister at 1.30 night, can give judgment on what is a chappal and sandal, but do not have time to time to hear the Ram Temple case.”

“We will not tolerate this. We have only faith and trust in the Ram Bhakt sarkar at the Centre. So, we are requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enact a law in Parliament. We are confident that no one will oppose it. Similar to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who got the Somnath temple reconstructed, another leader from Gujarat should rebuild Ram Temple,” Bhatt said, ruling out any possibility of holding talks over the construction of the temple at the disputed site.

Advertising

Among the VHP leaders on the stage were leaders from different religious sects representing different temples from Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

Vishokanand Bhartiya Maharaj of Sanyas Ashram in Ahmedabad urged the audience to give “Modi government a second chance” of forming the government at the Centre in 2019. “Let us give them another chance this time, this is our dharma. We should keep in mind that they have huge difficulties and challenges ahead of them, so let us give them a second chance but also give them a message to work for the Ram Temple,” he said.