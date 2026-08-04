After Supreme Court rap, Gujarat cops act on custodial death of cow-slaughter accused

A three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a Superintendent of Police, Crime Investigation Department (CID, Crime), on Tuesday began probe into the alleged custodial torture of an Ahmedbad man, Zahiruddin Ghyasuddin Shaikh, inside Vejalpur police station in May 26, leading to his death at hospital later.

An FIR in the ‘custodial death’ case was registered on Tuesday, in compliance with the direction of the Supreme Court to probe the allegations of torture in custody and police forcing Shaikh to swallow an overdose of his own prescription medicines.

The FIR was registered at Vejalpur police station at 12.15 am on August 4 under Sections 103(1) (murder), 108 (abetment of suicide), hurt and grievous hurt [115(2), 117(2), 123, 118(1)] 127(2) (wrongful confinement), joint liability and conspiracy [3(5) and 61(2)] of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, based on a complaint lodged by Shaikh’s son Tofik Shaikh, following the Supreme Court’s July 23 order directing the DGP to form an SIT under his supervision to investigate the case.

According to Tofik’s complaint, his father Zahiruddin Ghyasuddin Shaikh, 64, was taken into custody by Sarkhej police on May 16, in connection with a case registered under the Gujarat Animal Preservation Act at Vejalpur police station over alleged cow slaughter.

What FIR says

The FIR states that Sarkhej police “had no jurisdiction” over that case and gave the family no arrest memo, making the detention illegal from the outset. It alleges Shaikh suffered chest pain and breathlessness in custody that day and was admitted to Sola Civil Hospital.

The complaint states that on May 18, immediately after his discharge from Sola Civil Hospital, Shaikh was formally arrested again by Vejalpur police in the same Animal Preservation Act case and lodged in the station’s surveillance room, watched over by two constables – named in the FIR.

His prescription medicines for diabetes, blood pressure and thyroid conditions, along with the prescription itself, were handed over by the family to police at discharge and he remained in police custody, according to the FIR.

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The family has alleged that Shaikh’s wife, Rukshanabanu, was twice turned away and physically removed from the police station that evening when she tried to see her husband, by a constable named in the FIR, who is also accused of assaulting Shaikh.

The FIR states that on the night of May 18 into May 19, Shaikh was forced to swallow about 90 tablets of Metformin and 10 tablets of Glimepiride, roughly 100 tablets in all — as per his dying declaration– while in the exclusive custody of Vejalpur police in the surveillance room.

The FIR states that Shaikh was then carried out to a police vehicle by two constables and taken to hospital, and that he told his wife outside the station, in what the complaint describes as a dying declaration, that police had beaten him and forced him to consume tablets.

The complaint places particular weight on two video recordings made by Tofik at GMERS Medical College and Hospital, Sola, on May 19 at 1.06 am and 1.08 am, while his father was — as stated in the FIR, “drowsy but conscious and able to speak”.

In these recordings, Shaikh is stated to have named two constables and described being beaten with sticks, including on his private parts, and having his beard pulled.

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The FIR also cites hospital records which noted a history of “ingestion of antidiabetic medications, around 12 midnight, 90 tablets as per history given by patient, 10 tablets Glimepiride as per history given by patient.”

A second history, recorded at Asarwa Civil Hospital on May 25 and attributed to the patient, states that he had ingested about 100 of his own diabetes, blood pressure and thyroid medicines at Vejalpur police station the previous night. Shaikh was later shifted to SVP Hospital, where he was declared dead around 11.54 am on May 20. The FIR records the immediate cause of death as multi organ failure and cardiorespiratory arrest.

The complainant in the FIR has named an Assistant Commissioner of Police, the Vejalpur police inspector in charge, the investigating officer of the Animal Preservation Act case, and two constables named by Shaikh in his “dying declaration” video as having beaten Shaikh and administered the tablets, a head constable and a constable who carried Shaikh to the police vehicle after he collapsed, and unidentified additional staff of both Vejalpur and Sarkhej police stations.

The complaint also alleged that a station diary entry made by the investigating constable soon after the incident sought to characterise the overdose as voluntary. However, in the complaint, Tofik has reiterated that the medicines were in the “custody” of the police and his father had “no voluntary access” to the medicines to “overdose at will”.

The complaint also linked the alleged custodial violence to two earlier events — a pending departmental inquiry into an assault complaint filed by Shaikh’s other son, Zeeshan, against Vejalpur officers in 2024, and a video that went viral on May 5 showing police allegedly beating Zeeshan and two others near the family’s home, for which a case was alleged to have been registered on the same day by the family.

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SIT probe after SC order

Gujarat DGP GS Malik has constituted the SIT, in compliance with the Supreme Court’s order, headed by CID Crime S P Rohan Anand and CID Crime Deputy Superintendent of Police P D Vala and CID Crime Police Inspector N H Siddiqui as members. All three officers are drawn from outside Ahmedabad district, in line with the Supreme Court’s explicit directions.

The DGP had directed the team to take over the investigation immediately after the FIR was registered and submit its final report before the jurisdictional magistrate. Ahmedabad’s in charge Commissioner of Police Sharad Singhal instructed Vejalpur police station on July 31 to register FIR without delay, transfer the case papers to the SIT, and extend full cooperation to the investigating officers.

On Tuesday, the FIR was handed over to the SIT. The Supreme Court Bench has directed the SIT to file its final report before the jurisdictional magistrate “as early as possible, and preferably within two months.”