Friday, Feb 10, 2023
2 killed as speeding truck hits stationary trailer truck on Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway

The driver and conductor of the speeding truck died in the accident that took place near Anand, the police said.

Two people were killed when a stationary trailer truck was hit by a speeding truck on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway. (Representational image)
2 killed as speeding truck hits stationary trailer truck on Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway
Two people were killed when a stationary trailer truck was hit by a speeding truck on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway near Anand in Gujarat on Friday morning, leading to a jam on the busy highway.

The driver and conductor of the speeding truck died in the accident, the police said.

According to A D Puvar, the sub-inspector at Vasad police station in Anand, “The trailer truck carrying iron materials stopped on one of the tracks on the highway due to flat tyres. The indicator was on as the truck driver arranged for changing the tires. Around 7 am, a speeding Eicher truck hit the trailer from behind, killing two in the speeding truck.”

Puvar added that a crane was called from the National Highways Authority of India but it was a small one. “So, a bigger one was arranged and is on the way. Since the vehicles occupied the space on one track, vehicular movement became difficult, hence there was jam,” added Puvar.

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 14:58 IST
