Gujarat: 58 IPS officers transferred; Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Surat get new police chiefs

The Gujarat government transferred 58 IPS officers on Saturday, appointing 1987 batch officer Sanjay Srivastava as commissioner of Ahmedabad city in place of Ashish Bhatia who was appointed DGP on Friday. Surat Police commissioner R B Brahmbhatt was appointed Vadodara police chief in place of Anupamsingh Gahlaut who comes to Gandhinagar as Inspector General of Police (Intelligence).

1989-batch IPS officer and Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), Ahmedabad city, Ajay Kumar Tomar has been appointed as the new Commissioner of Police, Surat City.

Vadodara Range also saw its IGP Abhay Chudasama transferred to Gandhinagar range and H G Patel appointed as IGP Vadodara range, on being transferred as IGP (Administration) in Gandhinagar. On repatriation to parent cadre after returning from Central deputation, 1996 batch IPS officer Dr Prafulla Kumar Roushan has been appointed as Inspector General of Police (Armed Units), Rajkot.

Amit Kumar Viswakarma, Joint Commissioner of Police, Sector-1, Ahmedabad city, has been transferred as Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Ahmedabad city. He will also hold the additional charge of Additional Director General of Police (ATS and Coastal security). R V Asari, Superintendent of Police, Ahmedabad Rural will occupy the place vacated by Viswakarma.

Dr Neerja Gotru Rao, Special Commissioner of Police (Administration), Ahmedabad city has been appointed as Director General, Civil Defence and Commandant General, Home Guards.

Among other important transfers is that of S G Trivedi, Inspector General of Police, Border Range, Bhuj who has been appointed as IGP, CID (Crime and Railways). J R Mothaliya, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Ahmedabad City will replace Trivedi.

The Superintendent of Police, Jamnagar, Sharad Singhal has been promoted to deputy inspector general of police and appointed as additional Commissioner of police (traffic and crime), Surat city. Similarly, Chirag Koradia, Superintendent of Police, CM & VIP Security, Gandhinagar has been promoted to deputy inspector general of police and appointed as additional Commissioner of police (Traffic and crime), Vadodara city. The Superintendent of Police Chotta Udepur and Tapi were also among those transferred.

