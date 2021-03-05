Ahmedabad: Uptick in takers for vaccine in AMC limit

A policeman receives a dose of COVISHIELD, a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a vaccination centre in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. (PTI Photo)

The second phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive – for senior citizens and those aged between 45 and 59 years with serious comorbidities – in the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation jurisdiction has seen an increase in the number of beneficiaries with 9,300 getting vaccinated on Thursday, “exceeding expectations” of the authorities.

After the first day hiccup when fewer than a 1,000 beneficiaries were given the first shot vaccine, the drive has now picked up in the city.

Overall across the state, the two groups combined saw nearly 1.20 lakh beneficiaries receive their first shot. State immunisation officer Nayan Jani said that the turnout has exceeded their expectation, but is a welcome trend. Nearly 45 lakh are estimated in the two categories in Gujarat, who would be eligible for the vaccine.

Among the vaccine beneficiary on Thursday was Governor Acharya Devvrat and his wife, at the Gandhinagar Civil Hospital.

Ahmedabad West MP Kirit Solanki and his wife received their first doses as well at Apollo Hospitals in Ahmedabad.–

According to AMC, the highest footfall of beneficiaries was recorded at the Tagore Hall centre in Paldi where more than a 1,000 beneficiaries received the first shot on Thursday. Urban health centres of Jodhpur and Bodakdev are currently seeing more than 200 getting vaccinated at each site per day.

An AMC health department official said, “We had not expected such a massive response and it has been surprising. When we were focusing on the first phase of vaccinating healthcare workers and frontline workers, we would complete around 5,000 each day. Now that has gone up to nearly 14,000. We had to request healthcare workers, frontline workers to take the vaccine but here senior citizens are a lot more active.”

Response remains tepid in some areas of the south zone and the walled city, said an AMC official on condition of anonymity.

Among private hospitals, the AMC officials said the vaccine beneficiary walk-ins have been the highest in HCG Hospital (Mithakali area), SAL Hospital and Sterling Hospital (Drive-in area).