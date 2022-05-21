scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 20, 2022
Must Read

Ahmedabad University launches centre for Space and Cosmology

It seeks to reach out to young students to encourage them to consider a research career in Space and Cosmology, and provide them with information regarding opportunities.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
May 21, 2022 4:17:33 am
CEPT University campus in Ahmedabad. (Express File Photo)

Ahmedabad University launched an International Centre for Space and Cosmology Friday. The Centre will drive research in the areas of Space, Astrophysics and Cosmology, train next generation of researchers, and advance the public understanding of this domain of Physics.

It seeks to reach out to young students to encourage them to consider a research career in Space and Cosmology, and provide them with information regarding opportunities.

More from Ahmedabad

The Centre will operate closely with other research clusters at Ahmedabad University and is also planning workshops and conferences, looking to host visitors for short and long durations.

Best of Express Premium

DU’s Hindu College professor arrested for post on ‘Shivling&#...Premium
DU’s Hindu College professor arrested for post on ‘Shivling&#...
UPSC CSE Key – May 20, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 20, 2022: What you need to read today
On trial MVA govt as BJP, Centre take on each other in courtsPremium
On trial MVA govt as BJP, Centre take on each other in courts
Explained: The Krishna Janmabhoomi case in Mathura, and the challenge to ...Premium
Explained: The Krishna Janmabhoomi case in Mathura, and the challenge to ...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 20: Latest News

Advertisement