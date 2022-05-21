Ahmedabad University launches centre for Space and Cosmology

Ahmedabad University launched an International Centre for Space and Cosmology Friday. The Centre will drive research in the areas of Space, Astrophysics and Cosmology, train next generation of researchers, and advance the public understanding of this domain of Physics.

It seeks to reach out to young students to encourage them to consider a research career in Space and Cosmology, and provide them with information regarding opportunities.

The Centre will operate closely with other research clusters at Ahmedabad University and is also planning workshops and conferences, looking to host visitors for short and long durations.