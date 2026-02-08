Ahmedabad University announces Institute of Manufacturing and Economy

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Ahmedabad University on Sunday announced the setting up of the Institute of Manufacturing and Economy.
Announced at the R&D Conclave on the Changing Nature of Innovation, held at Ahmedabad University in collaboration with the Centre for Technology, Innovation and Economic Research (CTIER), the Institute of Manufacturing and Economy brings together scientists, engineers, economists, managers, social scientists, policymakers, and industry practitioners, and treats manufacturing as a cross-disciplinary challenge spanning engineering, management, public policy, economics, and science, with a strong emphasis on collaboration with industry and government.
“Manufacturing challenges cannot be addressed in isolation. Envisioned as a leading global centre for research, education, innovation, and industrial problem-solving, the Institute recognises that productivity, technology adoption, research translation, workforce readiness, and supply chain coordination require integrated perspectives and sustained collaboration between academia, industry, and policymakers,” said Professor Pankaj Chandra, Vice Chancellor of Ahmedabad University, a private, non-profit research institution.
Through sustained engagement with firms and industrial clusters, the Institute aims to translate research into solutions relevant to manufacturing practice while developing a distinct and informed point of view on Indian manufacturing.
According to Prof Sunil Kale, Dean of the School of Engineering and Applied Science and Co-Director of the Institute, strengthening manufacturing requires close engagement with firms alongside a deep understanding of industrial policy, labour capabilities, productivity, and innovation systems. “Advanced manufacturing will require systems integration that brings AI into various production domains. The institute is planned to work closely with the manufacturing industry in India,” Kale said.
Institution’s activities will include new product and process optimisation, executive education programmes, manufacturing clinics for SME, publishing policy and competitiveness reports, and the biannual Stepwell Manufacturing and Economy Dialogue. It will also support postgraduate education at Ahmedabad University in areas such as composites, microelectronics and semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, 3D printing and operations management, alongside initiatives that support startups in advanced manufacturing.
“The transformation of manufacturing demands advances in materials, processes, and digital manufacturing, alongside stronger linkages between small and large firms and better coordination across supply chains. It also requires new approaches to talent development and to research, both managerial and technological, to enhance productivity and innovation,” Prof Kale said.
“Recent Free Trade Agreements are expected to intensify global competition while opening new opportunities for Indian firms to integrate into global markets. At the same time, India’s development trajectory will require increasing manufacturing’s contribution to GDP from about 15 percent to 25 percent, while addressing a dual challenge of leading in innovation-driven, technology-intensive manufacturing and enabling labour-intensive enterprises to achieve high productivity and create jobs,” the university authorities stated.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
In a candid interview with David Letterman, Billie Eilish shares her experience living with Tourette's syndrome and the challenges of managing tics and societal misconceptions. Experts stress the need for empathy and understanding towards those with Tourette's, and Eilish's bravery in speaking out helps destigmatize the condition.