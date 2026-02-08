Ahmedabad University announces Institute of Manufacturing and Economy

Ahmedabad University on Sunday announced the setting up of the Institute of Manufacturing and Economy. (Source: https://ahduni.edu.in/)

Ahmedabad University on Sunday announced the setting up of the Institute of Manufacturing and Economy.

Announced at the R&D Conclave on the Changing Nature of Innovation, held at Ahmedabad University in collaboration with the Centre for Technology, Innovation and Economic Research (CTIER), the Institute of Manufacturing and Economy brings together scientists, engineers, economists, managers, social scientists, policymakers, and industry practitioners, and treats manufacturing as a cross-disciplinary challenge spanning engineering, management, public policy, economics, and science, with a strong emphasis on collaboration with industry and government.

“Manufacturing challenges cannot be addressed in isolation. Envisioned as a leading global centre for research, education, innovation, and industrial problem-solving, the Institute recognises that productivity, technology adoption, research translation, workforce readiness, and supply chain coordination require integrated perspectives and sustained collaboration between academia, industry, and policymakers,” said Professor Pankaj Chandra, Vice Chancellor of Ahmedabad University, a private, non-profit research institution.