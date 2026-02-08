Ahmedabad University announces Institute of Manufacturing and Economy

Institute to work closely with manufacturing industry in India, says the varsity

By: Express News Service
3 min readAhmedabadFeb 8, 2026 10:16 PM IST
Ahmedabad University on Sunday announced the setting up of the Institute of Manufacturing and Economy.Ahmedabad University on Sunday announced the setting up of the Institute of Manufacturing and Economy. (Source: https://ahduni.edu.in/)
Make us preferred source on Google

Ahmedabad University on Sunday announced the setting up of the Institute of Manufacturing and Economy.

Announced at the R&D Conclave on the Changing Nature of Innovation, held at Ahmedabad University in collaboration with the Centre for Technology, Innovation and Economic Research (CTIER), the Institute of Manufacturing and Economy brings together scientists, engineers, economists, managers, social scientists, policymakers, and industry practitioners, and treats manufacturing as a cross-disciplinary challenge spanning engineering, management, public policy, economics, and science, with a strong emphasis on collaboration with industry and government.

“Manufacturing challenges cannot be addressed in isolation. Envisioned as a leading global centre for research, education, innovation, and industrial problem-solving, the Institute recognises that productivity, technology adoption, research translation, workforce readiness, and supply chain coordination require integrated perspectives and sustained collaboration between academia, industry, and policymakers,” said Professor Pankaj Chandra, Vice Chancellor of Ahmedabad University, a private, non-profit research institution.

Through sustained engagement with firms and industrial clusters, the Institute aims to translate research into solutions relevant to manufacturing practice while developing a distinct and informed point of view on Indian manufacturing.

According to Prof Sunil Kale, Dean of the School of Engineering and Applied Science and Co-Director of the Institute, strengthening manufacturing requires close engagement with firms alongside a deep understanding of industrial policy, labour capabilities, productivity, and innovation systems. “Advanced manufacturing will require systems integration that brings AI into various production domains. The institute is planned to work closely with the manufacturing industry in India,” Kale said.

Institution’s activities will include new product and process optimisation, executive education programmes, manufacturing clinics for SME, publishing policy and competitiveness reports, and the biannual Stepwell Manufacturing and Economy Dialogue. It will also support postgraduate education at Ahmedabad University in areas such as composites, microelectronics and semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, 3D printing and operations management, alongside initiatives that support startups in advanced manufacturing.

“The transformation of manufacturing demands advances in materials, processes, and digital manufacturing, alongside stronger linkages between small and large firms and better coordination across supply chains. It also requires new approaches to talent development and to research, both managerial and technological, to enhance productivity and innovation,” Prof Kale said.

Story continues below this ad

“Recent Free Trade Agreements are expected to intensify global competition while opening new opportunities for Indian firms to integrate into global markets. At the same time, India’s development trajectory will require increasing manufacturing’s contribution to GDP from about 15 percent to 25 percent, while addressing a dual challenge of leading in innovation-driven, technology-intensive manufacturing and enabling labour-intensive enterprises to achieve high productivity and create jobs,” the university authorities stated.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
The video, uploaded on Saturday with the caption “Point blank shot”, shows an image of Sarma shooting at a photograph of the two men
Assam BJP posts, then deletes, AI video showing Himanta taking aim at men in skullcaps
Aman Gupta and Kunal Bahl highest investors on Shark Tank India 5
Shark Tank India 5 invests over Rs 61 crore in startups; Aman Gupta outspends all 'sharks' with Rs 18.2 crore spree
Russian figure skater matches her choreography to the beats of the Hindi song
Watch: Russian-Georgian figure skater stuns 2026 Winter Olympics with viral Bollywood songs
Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup live score
Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
The Economic Survey 2025-26 (ES) had identified the challenges facing the Indian economy.
P Chidambaram writes: A critique Survey useful, Budget lazy
Live Blog
Advertisement