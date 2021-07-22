Ahmedabad: Undertrial gangrape accused found dead in Sabarmati jail

Patel was arrested on January 29 this year from a village in Amreli, after an FIR was lodged against him and four other persons for allegedly gangraping a 23-year-old woman. ( Representational image )

An undertrial prisoner, accused in case of gangrape, was found dead in his barracks at Sabarmati Central Prison in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Jaimin Patel, a resident of South Bopal in Ahmedabad who is believed to be in his twenties, was found hanging from a cloth rope in his barrack on Wednesday morning, the jail authorities said.

“The undertrial prisoner was alone in the barracks and around 8 am, authorities during morning inspection found him hanging in his barrack where he was alone. He was taken to the nearest hospital wherein he was declared brought dead. Patel was in the jail since February without any bail,” said a senior official of Sabarmati Central Jail.

Patel was arrested on January 29 this year from a village in Amreli, after an FIR was lodged against him and four other persons for allegedly gangraping a 23-year-old woman.

According to police, Patel and the four others accused had allegedly promised the woman of giving her a job and forced themselves upon her on multiple occasions from August to November in 2020. Patel, Pragnesh Patel, Jitendrapuri Goswami, Maldev Bharwad and Neelam Patel, all residents of Ahmedabad, were booked under Indian Penal Code sections 376D for gangrape, 120b for criminal conspiracy, 406 for criminal breach of trust, 362 for abduction, 294b for obscenity and 506 for criminal intimidation.