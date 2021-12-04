Ahmedabad: UK returnee tests positive for Covid, sample sent for genome sequencing

A 30-year-old NRI woman, who landed at Ahmedabad International Airport from London on Friday night, has tested positive for Covid-19.

As many as 11 nations, including the United Kingdom, have been categorised as ‘at-risk’ countries by the Central government. As per UK’s Health Security Agency, 104 cases of the Omicron variant have been recorded in England.

Ahmedabad chief district health officer Satish Parmar said that of the 222 passengers on the flight, the 30-year-old woman, who holds a US passport, was the only one to test positive for the virus. The sample has been sent to Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC) for genome sequencing to ascertain the specific strain.

“The woman had tested positive some 10-12 days ago at UK and had tested negative on December 1. Upon arrival at Ahmedabad, she tested positive again,” Parmar added.

The fully vaccinated woman is asymptomatic, Parmar said, while adding that she has been isolated and admitted at a private hospital in Karamsad in Anand.