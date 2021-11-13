Ahmedabad: Two residential societies under micro-containment zone

Two residential societies in Ahmedabad were put under micro-containment zone in the last two days — first time since the last five months.

Ahmedabad on Friday reported two new Covid-19 cases, even as the state recorded 21 fresh infections.

A total of 62 active cases are reported from Ahmedabad.

One block of Sampad Residency in Motera Bhat, Chandkheda falling in the West zone of Ahmedabad was declared as micro-containment by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Friday. A total of 20 houses with a population of 76 persons have been put under containment.

On Thursday, a residential society in Isanpur with 85 habitants in 20 houses was put under micro-containment zone. The last micro containment list was declared early June this year when the city and entire state witnessed a steep spike in Covid-19 cases.

From Friday, the AMC had also restricted entry of persons with only first dose of vaccine at public places and public transport services.

Among the 21 new cases reported Friday, highest number of cases — six — were reported from Vadodara city followed by Surat city and Valsad with 3 cases each. Vadodara also reported 54 active cases, second after Ahmedabad. This is followed by Valsad with 32 active cases and Surat with 21. ens