Ahmedabad: Two officials of mining dept held for seeking bribe from tractor drivers

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Gujarat arrested two officials of the Commissionerate of Geology and Mining under the Industries and Mines department of the state government for allegedly seeking bribe from tractor drivers carrying sand in Chiloda village of Gandhinagar on Tuesday.

According to ACB officials, the two accused officers are Rohit Desai, supervisor on contractual basis, and Prahlad Chaudhary, clerk (grade 3) at Chiloda village check post.

“We received information that two officials of Geology and Mining have been asking bribe from tractor drivers carrying sand, threatening them with legalities. As per a trap on Tuesday, the two accused were held accepting Rs 16,000 bribe on weekly basis in order to not harass the tractor drivers. Due action as per procedure is being taken against them,” informed an official of the ACB Ahmedabad.

In another operation, the ACB officials arrested a Mamalatdar and a contractual driver in Diyodar area of Banaskantha for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000.

According to officials, the accused have been identified as PS Panchal, Mamalatadar and executive magistrate in Diyodar of Banaskantha and Poonam Thakore,a driver on contractual basis.

“A complainant came forward saying that he has a Paver vehicle used for construction of roads in Banaskantha and Panchal. He said the officials were demanding Rs 25,000 as weekly bribe in order to not harass him. On receiving the complaint, a trap was set and Panchal along with his driver were held today for accepting the bribe amount,” the official said.

