Ahmedabad: Two men snatch gold jewellery worth Rs 1.3 crore

Two unknown men snatched gold jewellery worth Rs 1.3 crore from two salesmen outside a jewellery shop in Nikol area of Ahmedabad on Thursday evening, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred outside Vaibhav Lakshmi Gold’s store near Khodiyar temple in Nikol. Around 4:15 pm, two persons on a motorcycle approached two salesmen and snatched a bag from them which contained jewellery worth Rs 1.30 crore.

The salesmen have been identified as Ketan Soni and Sunny Chauhan, employed at Shri Vikas Gold in Navrangpura of Ahmedabad. The job profile of the victims includes visiting jewellery shops across the city and presenting gold items to different jewellers for sale.

“Today, around 4.15 pm, as I and Sunny Chauhan along with our company’s car driver Rohit Rabari, stepped out of Vaibhav Lakshmi Gold jewelry shop in Nikol, we were carrying gold jewellery items in our handbags. Two unknown men on a TVS sport bike approached us and one of them snatched the bag from my hands. The accused started fleeing towards Thakkarnagar road even as our driver Rabari tried to follow them in our car, however, they were gone,” said Soni in his complaint.

According to police, the loot items include 52 gold rings for men, 30 gold castings, 24 gold mangalsutras and other gold items weighing 3.54 kg.

Nikol police has booked a case of theft against the unidentified accused under IPC section 379. “The victims have described the two accused as aged in their thirties. We are going through the available CCTV footage to get more leads,” said an officer at Nikol Police station.

