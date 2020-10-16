Ahmedabad: Two men booked for setting fire to a scooty

According to police, a fire tender vehicle was brought to Bapunagar market to douse the fire. (Representational)

Police have booked two persons for allegedly setting fire to a scooty at a market place in Bapunagar of Ahmedabad on Wednesday night, after the vehicle owner who is their friend refused to let them ride it.

According to police, the incident occurred around 10 pm outside a shop in Bhid Bhanjan market in Bapunagar where the two accused — Pravin alias Kalia and Balram Gupta, both residents of Soneriyani Chhali in Bapunagar — set fire to a scooty belonging to Prasun Kumar Singh.

As per a complaint filed by Singh, who is a native of Bihar and resident of Hardasnagar in Bapunagar, the two accused are his friends.

“I had to arrange some furniture and items in my house and I had gone near Bapunagar General Hospital to look for labourers. However, around 8 pm I met Pravin alias Kalia who is a friend. He told me that he had to buy some clothes from a market but before that he could help me rearrange my house. Around 10 pm, I took him to Bhid Bhanjan market for his shopping on my scooty. After he purchased some clothes, he demanded to ride my two-wheeler. When I refused, he started abusing me and assaulted me. Another friend of his Balram Gupta then came to the spot and the duo used a matchbox to set fire to my scooty,” said Singh in his complaint to the police.

According to police, a fire tender vehicle was brought to Bapunagar market to douse the fire. The duo has been arrested and booked under Indian penal code sections 435 for mischief by fire, 323 for assault, 294B for reciting obscenity and 114 for offence committed when abettor present.

“A fire tender vehicle was rushed to the spot last night which doused the fire and no one was hurt. We have arrested the accused,” said a police officer at Bapunagar police station.

