Ahmedabad: Two labourers killed in blast in a godown

Two daily wage labourers died in a blast in a godown near a hotel in Ishanpur area of Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon, the reason of which is not yet known.

Police said the men were excavating a site in the godown of ‘Sahyog Estate’ near Hotel Mony and might have hit an underground gas pipeline when the incident occurred around 12.30pm on Thursday. A crater was formed in the impact as the labourers suffered fatal injuries and died on the spot. The deceased — Ashish Paragi and Kalu Damor — were working at the site for daily wages and police are looking for the contractor who hired them for work.

“Till now, we have not been able to determine the cause of blast. Multiple teams of the Bomb Squad, Forensic Science Laboratory and sniffer dogs reached the spot to look for clues. We have registered the death of two daily wage labourers as accidental death. Action will be taken after their postmortem reports are out and cause of blast is known. We have also secured the area to ensure that the public is kept away in case of gas leakage,” said inspector JM Solanki, in charge of Ishanpur Police Station.