Ahmedabad: Two held with 4,900 bottles of cough syrup

Both the accused were booked under sections of the NDPS Act. While Kiransinh kept the bottles in his godown, Mihir kept them at his home in Bavla. (Representational)

The state monitoring cell of Gujarat police arrested two persons and seized over 4,900 bottles of cough syrup in Ahmedabad which the accused were selling as intoxicants without license on Wednesday.

According to officials of state monitoring cell, the two accused, Kiransinh Chauhan, a resident of Chiyada village under Bavla taluka in Ahmedabad rural and Mihir Patel, a resident of Bavla in Ahmedabad rural were arrested and 4,942 bottles of codeine phosphate included raxogent T, Lykarex and APDYL-T syrups were seized.

“We had received a complaint that for the past many months, sale of cough syrup bottles as intoxicants were being done in Bavla and Sanand talukas of Ahmedabad rural without any license. A joint team of Food and Drugs department and state monitoring cell raided a godown behind APMC market in Bavla which belonged to Kiransinh and seized 1,169 bottles worth Rs 1.28 lakh,” read a statement from the office of state monitoring cell of Gujarat Police on Thursday.

“We came across another accused Mihir Patel who was selling cough syrup bottles without license and seized 3,773 bottles worth Rs 4.44 lakh.

Both the accused were booked under sections of the NDPS Act. While Kiransinh kept the bottles in his godown, Mihir kept them at his home in Bavla. Both the accused were selling these bottles for the past one year without license to people in retail to be consumed as intoxicant,” the statement added.

