Ahmedabad: Two held for conspiring to ‘murder bootlegger’s rival’

In a joint operation by the Ahmedabad Crime Branch and Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS), two persons were arrested after a raid in a house in Sardarnagar of Ahmedabad on Saturday for allegedly conspiring and attempting to murder a city-based man, at the behest of a bootlegger.

The raid was held a team of Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) Ahmedabad and ATS in the house of Raju alias Raju Gendi Rupchand Krishnani, a known bootlegger, in Sindhi Colony at Sardarnagar of Ahmedabad around midnight on Saturday.

Two accused — Sikandar Mir (26), a resident of Dhanera in Banaskantha and Bhailal alias Salim Langda (26), a resident of Sardarnagar — were held from the spot even as one more accused managed to flee during the raid.

Police said that two arrested accused were allegedly conspiring and attempting to kill Kamal Kumar Prabhudas Nandwani, a rival of bootlegger Raju Gendi. Officials also added that Gendi had been keeping four henchmen-Sikandar Mir, Salim Langda, Prakash alias Pakiya and Ali in his house in Sardarnagar for the past few days to recce the activities of his rival Kamal Kumar and then shoot him at a planned moment.

An unlicensed pistol and a knife was also found from the premises of a house in Sardarnagar during the raid, which occurred after ATS was tipped regarding the murder conspiracy.

In the FIR lodged at DCB police station, Sikandar Mir, Salim Langda, Raju Gendi, Prakash alias Pakiya and Ali have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 307 for attempt to murder, 120B for criminal conspiracy and sections of the Arms Act.

“The accused were sent for Covid test. They were officially arrested today (Sunday) and our probe is on,” said an official at Ahmedabad DCB.

