Ahmedabad: Two held after fake currency racket busted; Rs 2.9 lakh recovered

The Ahmedabad Crime Branch arrested two persons on Tuesday night for running a fake currency racket in Thaltej area of Ahmedabad.

According to the police, as many as 435 fake Indian currency notes of Rs 200 and Rs 500 denomination, amounting to a total of Rs 2,09,600, were found from a flat in Anjay Apartments society in Bhaikaka Nagar of Thaltej area on Tuesday, when a team of Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) officials had conducted a raid.

The two arrested accused have been identified as Uday Prajapati (25) and Meet Prajapati (22), cousins who are natives of Patan. Police said that the accused were printing fake Indian currency notes using a colour printer which was found at their rented flat.

“We had received an input that two men travelling on a red and black motorcycle were involved in handing over fake notes to shopkeepers in Thaltej on Tuesday night. The duo was stopped by our team and we found fake currency notes. Later, their house was also probed and we found a total of 435 fake notes with a total value Rs 2,09,600. We also seized a colour printer, a paper cutter and other such equipment. We also found eight bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and 10 bottles of beer from their house,” said a police officer of Ahmedabad DCB.

The duo has been booked under two FIRs at DCB police station under IPC sections 489 (a), 489 (b), 489 (c), 489 (d) and 120 (b), along with sections of the Prohibition Act.

