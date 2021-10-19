Ahmedabad: Two groups of same community clash during Eid-e-Milad celebrations

Police booked 11 persons after a clash broke out between members of the same community at Jamalpur in Old Ahmedabad on Monday.

Cops said two groups clashed in the Abdalvad area of Jamalpur around midnight on Monday over playing drums on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad. Multiple police control room (PCR) vans were rushed to the spot to disperse the crowd. Four persons were injured in the clash.

Police sources said the clash took place between two groups owing allegiance to Aslam Abdal (32), a rickshaw driver, and Aasif Hussain Saiyyad (42), a builder, respectively.

“My eight-year-old son and his friends were playing drums as part of Eid-e-Milad celebrations, when Aasif’s son came out of his house and started abusing the kids. When I objected to his behaviour, he started assaulting me,” Aslam said in his complaint. A counter complaint was also filed in the incident.

Police said FIRs have been filed against the both parties under Sections 323, 337 and 294(B) of the Indian Penal Code.

“Police teams rushed to the spot and dispersed the crowd. Three persons were taken to VS Hospital for treatment. We have detained two accused as of now,” a police official at Gaekwad Haveli police station said.

The state government has allowed a maximum of 400 persons to be part of Eid-e-Milad juloos (procession) this year.