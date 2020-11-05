Ahmedabad: Two FIRs against 7 for pasting photos of French President Macron on road

French president Emmanuel Macron

Days after posters of French president Emmanuel Macron were pasted on a road stretch in Juhapura of Ahmedabad, protesting his recent remarks on Islam, police filed two first information reports (FIRs) on Tuesday night at Vejalpur and Shahpur police stations against seven accused, including a Congress corporator.

On November 1, five persons were taken into custody by the Vejalpur police under section 151 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) for pasting posters of Macron on the road in Juhapura.

According to police, an FIR was filed on Tuesday against seven persons, including Haji Asrar Beg Mirza, Congress councellor from Maktampura ward, under Indian Penal Code sections 188 (disobdience to order given by public servant), 269 (negligient act likely to spread infection of a disease), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of a disease) and 120b for criminal conspiracy apart from sections of the Disaster Management Act, Press and Books Registration Act and Prevention of Damage to Property Act.

The other six accused are Mohammad Yunus Qadri, resident of Juhapura, Nazmaben Qureshi, a resident of Fatehwadi, Mohammad Yunush Shaikh, a resident of Juhapura, Mustakeem Master, a resident of Sarkhej, Mohammad Salim Shaikh, a resident of Vishala in Ahmedabad and Abdul Shaikh, a resident of Juhapura.

The FIR states that 15 persons, under a planned conspiracy, pasted 150 photos of Macron, with boot mark imprinted on it, on the road in Juhapura.

Another FIR was lodged at Shahpur police station on Tuesday night against two unknown accused under IPC sections 188, 269, 270 120B and sections, the Disaster Management Act, Press and Books Registration Act and Prevention of Damage to Property Act after 50-60 posters of Macron were seen pasted on the road near Shreyas School in Shahpur on November 2 night.

In both the FIRs, police personnel are the complainant.

Speaking to The Indian Express, a police officer with Vejalpur police station, said, “We took five persons into preventive custody on November 1 when the stickers of Macron first appeared. Then based on our investigation, on Tuesday night, we booked seven persons. Further action will be taken as per the probe.”

