Ahmedabad: Two days after couple found dead in flat, six relatives arrested

Two days after the bodies of a couple were found at an apartment in Odhav area of Ahmedabad, police arrested six relatives of the deceased man, including his two uncles, for allegedly harassing the couple and driving them to suicide.

Police said the six accused were picked up from their residences in Ahmedabad. Police took action after they found a suicide note from the body of 21-year-old Lakshman Chaudhary, which mentioned that he and his partner Puja Tarkesh (23) were under stress due to constant harassment by family members, especially his uncle, over their relationship.

“The accused who have been arrested today are Bhagaram Chaudhary, Shailesh Chaudhary. Rupalal Chaudhary, Deeparam Chaudhary, Suresh Ram Chaudhary and Kevadaram Chaudhary. Among them, Bhagaram and Shailesh are uncles of Lakshman and the role of Bhagaram has come out in prominence,” Odhav police station in-charge RG Jadeja said.

All the accused have been booked for abetting suicide.

On Monday night, police responded to calls by residents of Krishna Apartments in Chhota Lal ni Chaali of Odhav complaining of a foul smell emanating from one of the flats. Upon breaking into the flat, police discovered the body of Chaudhary hanging from the ceiling fan and body of Tarkesh lying on the bed.