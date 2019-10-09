Ahmedabad: Two-day-old bodies of young couple found in flat

Police found the bodies of a 21-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman two days after they allegedly ended their lives inside a flat that they were living in at a residential society in Odhav area of Ahmedabad.

Advertising

Police reached Krishna apartments in Chhota Lal ni Chaali of Odhav on Monday night after complaints from neighbours about a bad odour emanating from one of the flats of the society. Upon breaking into the flat, police discovered the body of the man hanging from the ceiling fan while the body of the woman was on the bed. Police suspect that the couple might have ended their lives between Saturday and Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Lakshman Chaudhary (21), a native of Jalore in Rajasthan and Puja Tarkesh (23), a native of Mumbai in Maharashtra.

“The duo had shifted to a flat in Krishna apartments 20 days ago after paying rent of Rs 5,000. Earlier, they lived in Nikol for a week,” Odhav Police station in-charge RG Jadeja said. “The bodies have been sent for post mortem and reports from Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) are awaited, which will tell us how the woman died. We also found a suicide note from the man’s body where he claimed that his family members in Rajasthan were against their relationship and he was under stress due to it.’

Police said the duo met in Mumbai a few months ago. “Lakshman had gone to Mumbai a few months ago to work in the company of his uncle. Over there, the duo met and they decided to move in together and came to Ahmedabad,” Jadeja said. “Lakshman has claimed in the suicide note that he was being harassed by his family members over his relationship with the girl for the past two months.”

On Tuesday evening, Lakshman’s parents took the body back to Rajasthan while the police have been unable to locate the parents of the woman.