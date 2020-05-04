Ahmedabad: Two Covid patients with comorbidities recover

Another 80-year old man from Barwala taluka in rural Botad district was also discharged from SVP Hospital in Ahmedabad, where he was admitted on April 20. (Representational) Another 80-year old man from Barwala taluka in rural Botad district was also discharged from SVP Hospital in Ahmedabad, where he was admitted on April 20. (Representational)

A 27-year old HIV positive patient and an 80-year-old tuberculosis patient were among the ones who defeated COVID-19 and reported recoveries from Ahmedabad.

The first patient from Viramgam taluka of Ahmedabad district has been HIV-positive since the past two-and-a-half years. He was also nutrient deficient when he tested positive for novel coronavirus on April 14, thereby compromising his immune system. He was thereafter treated at the 1,200-bed Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. After testing negative twice in the past 24 hours, the patient was discharged on Monday.

Another 80-year old man from Barwala taluka in rural Botad district was also discharged from SVP Hospital in Ahmedabad, where he was admitted on April 20. Speaking to this paper over the phone, the patient’s son said, “I would like to thank Barwala PHC doctor who immediately sent us to Ahmedabad to be tested for coronavirus. He (the patient) is a beedi smoker and has had tuberculosis since the past three years and is 80 years old. We all tested negative, no one in our vicinity tested positive and my father had no travel history, so we do not know how he tested positive. We, too, are perplexed how he tested positive and how he recovered this soon.”

